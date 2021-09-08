Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Below in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.36. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.19.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $184.62 on Monday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $121.79 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.92 and its 200 day moving average is $195.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $988,790,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $767,020,000 after purchasing an additional 44,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Five Below by 11.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,167,000 after buying an additional 141,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.