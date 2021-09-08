FLETA Market Capitalization Tops $11.98 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLETA has a market capitalization of $11.98 million and $555,343.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLETA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00167346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00043855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.39 or 0.00720416 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.