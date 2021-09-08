FLIP Trading Down 29.8% Over Last 7 Days (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. One FLIP coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. FLIP has a market capitalization of $474,035.21 and $367.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00058491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.54 or 0.00149438 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.13 or 0.00715923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00041806 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

