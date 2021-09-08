Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 694.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

NYSE F traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,255,720. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

