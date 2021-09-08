Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to post sales of $116.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.04 million to $116.80 million. Forrester Research posted sales of $108.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year sales of $490.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $490.03 million to $490.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $528.00 million, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $528.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, Director David Boyce sold 850 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $40,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 1,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $45,270.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,814 shares of company stock worth $602,225 in the last 90 days. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1,372.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORR opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.56 million, a PE ratio of 85.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

