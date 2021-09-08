Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 700 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at $13,906,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22,876.5% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 71,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of MGP stock opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGP. Truist Securities downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.