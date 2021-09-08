Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

