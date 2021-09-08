Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $762,000 Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 68.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 39.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,236,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,273,000 after buying an additional 627,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $69.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

Several research firms have commented on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

