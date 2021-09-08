Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 37,182 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.61 and a 1-year high of $52.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

