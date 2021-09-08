Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 187 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $181.77 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.63 and a 200 day moving average of $168.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,911 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,781 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

