Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $809.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will announce sales of $809.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $807.00 million to $815.00 million. Fortinet posted sales of $651.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.10.

Fortinet stock opened at $314.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.22 and a 200-day moving average of $230.72. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

