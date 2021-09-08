Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet by 253.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 17,419.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after acquiring an additional 397,693 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1,052.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 383,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,747,000 after acquiring an additional 350,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Fortinet by 36.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,049,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,607,000 after acquiring an additional 280,554 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.10.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $314.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.72. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

