Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Trading Up 0.3%

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 30,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 54,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78.

Get Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVT. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,723,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,966,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,882,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.