Fractal (FCL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $803,189.00

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Fractal has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000497 BTC on exchanges. Fractal has a market cap of $3.81 million and $803,189.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00060876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00130479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00196609 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,335.50 or 0.07221954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,120.72 or 0.99859549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

