Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Trading Down 0.4%

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) shares fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71.50 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.93). 88,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 89,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.80 ($0.94).

The stock has a market cap of £78.69 million and a P/E ratio of 55.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

In related news, insider Zoe Holland purchased 42,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £24,904.49 ($32,537.88). Also, insider Christopher Mills purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £350,000 ($457,277.24).

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

