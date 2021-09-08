Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 106,665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 757,145 shares.The stock last traded at $32.25 and had previously closed at $31.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FYBR shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

