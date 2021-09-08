Furucombo Trading 26% Lower This Week (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular exchanges. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $973,067.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00060916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00128857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00182253 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.83 or 0.07188831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,531.23 or 1.00066586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.07 or 0.00727025 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

