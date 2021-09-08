Fuse Network (FUSE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $403,293.00

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for $0.0969 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $403,293.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00059087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00125990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00178046 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.12 or 0.07162448 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,410.83 or 0.99760796 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $355.18 or 0.00763475 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

