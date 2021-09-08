FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. Reduced by SVB Leerink (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Pfizer in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.00. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

PFE stock opened at $46.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $787,786,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 111.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after buying an additional 9,451,863 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after buying an additional 9,156,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

