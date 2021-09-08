FY2021 EPS Estimates for RPT Realty Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for RPT Realty in a report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE:RPT opened at $12.85 on Monday. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $5,135,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.