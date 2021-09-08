FY2022 EPS Estimates for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Increased by Analyst

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the coal producer will earn $3.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

BTU has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,089.9% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 241,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 221,296 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

