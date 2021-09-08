G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.86 Million

Analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report sales of $4.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.06 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. G1 Therapeutics posted sales of $26.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $38.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.64 million to $59.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $64.10 million, with estimates ranging from $53.06 million to $72.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTHX shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

G1 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $37.07.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $821,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.