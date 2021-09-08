Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $157.11

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 157.11 ($2.05) and traded as high as GBX 171.20 ($2.24). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 169.30 ($2.21), with a volume of 104,487 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 157.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 139.08. The company has a market capitalization of £187.83 million and a PE ratio of 0.72.

About Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

