GAM Holding AG Buys 33,200 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PAGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

PAGS stock opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.66.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.