GAM Holding AG Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 21.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 34,037 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 60.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,619 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.03. The firm has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

