GAM Holding AG Increases Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Capri were worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capri by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of Capri stock opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.