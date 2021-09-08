GAM Holding AG Sells 4,141 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $112.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.09 and a 200 day moving average of $116.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.56. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RETA shares. upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.