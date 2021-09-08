Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15

Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:GYS opened at GBX 1,848 ($24.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.67. Gamesys Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,026 ($13.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,005 ($26.20). The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 35.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,844.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,814.79.

In other news, insider Tina Southall sold 23,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($24.04), for a total transaction of £430,891.20 ($562,962.11). Also, insider Robeson Reeves acquired 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) per share, with a total value of £1,789.65 ($2,338.19).

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

