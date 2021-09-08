GateToken Price Reaches $4.78 on Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. GateToken has a total market cap of $364.31 million and $25.11 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GateToken has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.78 or 0.00010387 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00058479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00152067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.28 or 0.00728478 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00043176 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,203,924 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

