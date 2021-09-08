Gem Diamonds’ (GEMD) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s current price.

GEMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Shares of LON:GEMD opened at GBX 65.90 ($0.86) on Monday. Gem Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32.10 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.58 million and a P/E ratio of 5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.