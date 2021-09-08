Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 74.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gene Source Code Chain has a market cap of $244,858.53 and $2.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.63 or 0.00168474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00043887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.75 or 0.00721558 BTC.

About Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain (CRYPTO:GENE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 coins. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org . Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Gene Source Code Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

