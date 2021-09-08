General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,308 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,027 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $223,030,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Motors by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,610 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in General Motors by 1,112.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $135,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.