Genesis Shards (GS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $116,732.00

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $2.13 million and $116,732.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00059487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00132518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00190082 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.11 or 0.07227254 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,200.33 or 0.99997135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.06 or 0.00900530 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.