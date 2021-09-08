Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.4% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,332,764,000 after buying an additional 592,386 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,530,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,251,000 after buying an additional 2,163,164 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,060,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,580,000 after buying an additional 63,451 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $71.73. 141,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,907,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

