GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stake Lessened by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,163 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,761,000 after purchasing an additional 526,006 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,335,000 after purchasing an additional 193,847 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,960,051 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,869,000 after purchasing an additional 68,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

