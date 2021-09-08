Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives $81.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,812 shares of company stock worth $10,165,539 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 73.3% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Globus Medical by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 10.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 76,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at about $848,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMED traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.70. 256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $84.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.36.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

