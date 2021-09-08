GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Purchases $5,637,644.74 in Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 111,482 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.57 per share, with a total value of $5,637,644.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 40,000 shares of GMS stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.38 per share, with a total value of $2,015,200.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 15,229 shares of GMS stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.16 per share, with a total value of $733,428.64.

On Thursday, June 24th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 113,050 shares of GMS stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.17 per share, with a total value of $4,993,418.50.

GMS opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $44.86. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GMS by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,213,000 after acquiring an additional 431,408 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in GMS by 9.1% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,964,000 after acquiring an additional 414,950 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in GMS by 34.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,074,000 after acquiring an additional 857,486 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in GMS by 31.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,001,000 after acquiring an additional 458,110 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 35.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,585,000 after purchasing an additional 388,429 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

