GMS (NYSE:GMS) Stock Price Up 3.4% on Insider Buying Activity

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)’s share price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $51.97 and last traded at $51.97. Approximately 472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 219,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.27.

Specifically, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 113,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.17 per share, with a total value of $4,993,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 279,761 shares of company stock valued at $13,379,692 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.86.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in GMS by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in GMS by 2.0% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in GMS by 275.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About GMS (NYSE:GMS)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

