Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,454 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 30,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,072,322 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

