Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,500 iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,164,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,858,000 after buying an additional 567,505 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,111,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,748,000 after buying an additional 361,560 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,149,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,180,000 after buying an additional 1,071,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,342,000 after buying an additional 13,543 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 569,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LQD traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.83. 570,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,716,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.62. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $127.91 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

