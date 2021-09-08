Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up 1.5% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Paychex by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Paychex by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 115,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.59. 38,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,521. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.10 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.83.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 90,613 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $10,187,619.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,368.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

