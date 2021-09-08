Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.95. 256,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,069,540. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

