Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 60 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 362.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UniFirst stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.19. 133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,638. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.60 and a 200-day moving average of $225.67. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $160.70 and a 12 month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. Research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

