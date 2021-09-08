Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Down to $7.71

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $7.49. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 3,140 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on GOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 710,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,899,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,132,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 83.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 371,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

