Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Sold by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,227 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of Gries Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gries Financial LLC owned about 1.13% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSSC. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

NYSEARCA GSSC traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $64.16. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,233. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.52. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $40.17 and a 1-year high of $66.18.

