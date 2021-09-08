Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Downgraded to Hold at Truist

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 39.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,780,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

