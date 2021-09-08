Gores Technology Partners II (NASDAQ:GTPB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 17,683 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at about $29,677,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth about $13,930,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth about $12,388,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth about $11,708,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth about $11,103,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

