Gourmet Galaxy Achieves Market Capitalization of $720,025.30 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $720,025.30 and $966,149.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

