Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $20.46 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $20,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,570. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $102.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.25 and a 200 day moving average of $87.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

