Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $132.95

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 132.95 ($1.74) and traded as high as GBX 134.60 ($1.76). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 134.20 ($1.75), with a volume of 1,953,091 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 130.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Greencoat UK Wind’s payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

